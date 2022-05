The Goldman Sachs company logo is on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

May 2 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) has reduced its total credit exposure to Russia to $260 million in March from $650 million as of the end of 2021, the bank said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

