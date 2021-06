The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) President John Waldron said on Thursday that the bank expects a ramp-up in corporate mergers in the U.S.

"We're going to see an acceleration of merger activity" among U.S. corporations and to a lesser extent blank-check companies, Waldron said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.