Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

BusinessGoldman Sachs invests $69 million in Britain's Starling Bank

Reuters
1 minute read

The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

British digital bank Starling said on Monday that Goldman Sachs (GS.N) had invested 50 million pounds ($69 million) in the UK lender.

The investment is an extension of Starling's oversubscribed 272 million pound funding round, valuing the bank in excess of 1.1 billion pounds, Starling said in a statement.

"Goldman Sachs will bring valuable insight as we continue with the expansion of lending in the UK, as well as our European expansion and anticipated M&A," Starling's founder and Chief Executive Anne Boden said.

($1 = 0.7222 pounds)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · 6:39 AM UTCAsian shares near 1-1/2 week highs, Bitcoin recoups losses

Asian shares hovered near 1-1/2 week highs on Monday helped by expectations monetary policy will remain accommodative the world over, while COVID-19 vaccine rollouts help ease fears of another dangerous wave of coronavirus infections.

BusinessThe ‘metaverse’ bet: crypto-rich investors snap up virtual real estate
BusinessCoinbase Chief Executive Armstrong sold $291.8 million in shares on opening day
BusinessESR, GIC to buy Australian logistics property portfolio from Blackstone for $2.9 bln
BusinessTwo dead in Tesla crash in Texas that was believed to be driverless