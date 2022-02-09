Goldman Sachs raises U.S. Treasury 10-year yield forecast

A Goldman Sachs sign is seen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange , January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said on Wednesday it was raising its forecast for the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield to 2.25% by end-2022 and to 2.45% by end-2023.

Goldman's previous forecast for the end of 2022 was 2% and its previous target for end 2023 was 2.3%.

Reporting By Sinéad Carew

