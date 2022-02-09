1 minute read
Goldman Sachs raises U.S. Treasury 10-year yield forecast
Feb 9 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said on Wednesday it was raising its forecast for the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield to 2.25% by end-2022 and to 2.45% by end-2023.
Goldman's previous forecast for the end of 2022 was 2% and its previous target for end 2023 was 2.3%.
Reporting By Sinéad Carew
