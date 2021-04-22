Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Elizabeth Marshall
Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) is rehiring a former executive in its consumer bank division and promoting several others, as the company seeks to replenish its top leadership after several key departures in recent months.

Brian King is rejoining Goldman as its consumer chief risk officer and head of business operations. King led risk oversight for Goldman's consumer bank division from 2018 to 2020, when he left to become the chief risk officer for Wells Fargo & Co's (WFC.N) consumer and small business banking division.

In addition, Goldman's Chantal Garcia was named chief operating officer and head of talent strategy in the consumer bank division, and Scott Young will serve as the chief commercial officer there.

In other moves in the consumer bank division, Abhinav Anand will lead lending and Marcos Rosenberg will lead deposits and investments in the United States.

The moves were announced in two memos sent to staff earlier in the week. They were seen by Reuters and verified by a bank spokesman.

Roughly two months ago, consumer bank chief Omer Ismail and one of his top lieutenants, David Stark, left Goldman to lead Walmart Inc's (WMT.N) fintech venture.

Ismail was named Goldman's consumer bank chief last year when his predecessor Harit Talwar became chairman of the division. With Ismail gone, Talwar is once again running the unit.

King, Garcia and Young will report to Talwar, and Anand and Rosenberg will report to Swati Bhatia, a former PayPal executive Goldman hired in February. read more

