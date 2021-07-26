Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Goldman Sachs trims U.S. growth forecasts on slower service sector recovery

People gather at the White Horse Tavern (est. 1880) as restrictions eased on indoor drinking in bars, allowing seating at the bar, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs trimmed its U.S. economic growth forecast for remainder of the year on Monday, citing a slower recovery in the services sector.

The Wall Street bank revised both Q3 and Q4 growth 1 percentage point lower, to 8.5% and 5.0% respectively. That left the 2021 growth forecast at 6.6% on a full-year basis.

"We have long expected growth to peak in a mid-year boom fueled by vaccination and fiscal support," Jan Hatzius said on a note to clients. "But the subsequent deceleration now looks likely to be a bit sharper because the goods-to-services rotation is likely to be less seamless."

Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

