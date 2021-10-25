Skip to main content

Business

Goldman sees upside risks to $90/bbl Brent price forecast

2 minute read

Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing oil hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, U.S. April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Drone Base

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said a strong rebound in global oil demand could push Brent crude oil prices above its year-end forecast of $90 per barrel.

The U.S. investment bank said it expected oil demand will shortly reach pre-COVID-19 levels of around 100 million barrels per day (bpd) as consumption in Asia rebounds after the Delta COVID-19 wave.

In addition, the bank estimated gas-to-oil switching may contribute at least 1 million bpd to oil demand.

"While not our base-case, such persistence would pose upside risk to our $90/bbl year-end Brent price forecast," Goldman said in a research note dated Oct. 24.

Tight global supply and strong demand have pushed oil prices to multi-year highs, with U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures trading at $84.38 a barrel and Brent crude futures at $86.26 by 0731 GMT on Monday.

"We would need prices to rise to $110 /bbl to stifle demand enough to balance the market deficit we currently see in 1Q22 given our expectation that OPEC+ continues on the current path of +0.4 mb/d per month increases in quotas."

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and their allies, known as OPEC+ earlier this month said it would continue an existing deal under which it agreed to boost output by 400,000 bpd a month until at least April 2022. read more

On China, Goldman said: "Despite the recent power cuts and impacts to industrial activity in China, oil demand is likely instead supported by switching to diesel powered generators and diesel engines in LNG trucks, as well as by a ramp up in coal production."

Reporting by Seher Dareen and Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 5:27 AM UTC

Twin peaks: Whether it's supply or demand, oil era heads for crunch time

Energy transition and peak demand predictions have spooked investors in oil, putting the prospect of peak production sooner than anticipated accompanied by wild price spikes.

Business
Stocks brace for blockbuster earnings week, pause after 8 days of gains
Business
PayPal says it is not pursuing Pinterest acquisition
Business
Shipping drifts off net-zero course without carbon levy -study
Business
With corporate tax off table, U.S. Democrats turn to billionaires to fund spending bill