Goldman's Solomon: Fed could raise beyond 4.5-4.75% if no 'real changes in behaviour'















RIYADH, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said on Tuesday the U.S. Federal Reserve said economic conditions will "tighten meaningfully from here" and the U.S. Federal Reserve could hike rates beyond 4.5-4.75% if it does not see real changes in behaviour.

"So I too am in the camp that we likely – likely have a recession in the U.S., going to have I think, most likely, a recession – we might be in a recession in Europe," he said, speaking at Saudi Arabia's flagship investment conference FII.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh in Riyadh and Yousef Saba in Dubai, Editing by Louise Heavens











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.