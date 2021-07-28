Google props up Nasdaq after biggest drop in over two months

July 28 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq rose on Wednesday as record quarterly earnings from Google-parent Alphabet helped heavyweight technology stocks steady after their worst sell-off in more than two months in the previous session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 51.4 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 35,109.95. The S&P 500 (.SPX) rose 1.5 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 4,402.95​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rose 55.1 points, or 0.38%, to 14,715.664 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

