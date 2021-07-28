Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Google props up Nasdaq after biggest drop in over two months

July 28 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq rose on Wednesday as record quarterly earnings from Google-parent Alphabet helped heavyweight technology stocks steady after their worst sell-off in more than two months in the previous session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 51.4 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 35,109.95. The S&P 500 (.SPX) rose 1.5 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 4,402.95​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rose 55.1 points, or 0.38%, to 14,715.664 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

