Governments should prepare to restructure, liquidate badly scarred firms - IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Governments across the world should beef up their insolvency systems and prepare to restructure or liquidate badly scarred firms as they withdraw massive support provided during the height of the COVID-19 crisis, the IMF said in a new blog.

The International Monetary Fund said corporate debt reached $83 trillion, or 98% of global gross domestic product, at the end of 2020, with advanced economies and China accounting for 90% of the nearly $9 trillion increase in 2020.

Now that central banks are raising interest rates to check inflation, firms’ debt servicing costs will increase and declining fiscal support will expose corporate vulnerabilities, the IMF said.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal

