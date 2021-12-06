Greece's Alpha Bank agrees to sell Albanian unit to OTP Bank

A woman makes her way past the logo of Alpha Bank in Athens March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis/File Photo

ATHENS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT), one of Greece's four largest banks, has agreed to sell its Albanian unit to Hungary's OTP Bank (OTPB.BU), it said on Monday.

OTP Bank will pay 55 million euros ($62.05 million) to buy a 100% stake in the asset, Alpha Bank said.

Greek banks have been working to reduce a pile of about 30 billion euros in bad loans, the legacy of a decade-long financial crisis which shrank Greece's output by a quarter.

The deal will create a leading banking group in Albania, which will hold a sahres of about 11% in the market based on assets, Alpha Bank added.

The transaction is expected to be completed in 2022.

($1 = 0.8864 euros)

