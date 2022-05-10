Greek inflation jumps to 10.2% in April, hits 28-year high

ATHENS, May 10 (Reuters) - Greece's annual consumer inflation jumped to its highest level in 28 years in April at 10.2% on the back of surging costs for energy, housing, transportation and foods, official data showed on Tuesday.

Price growth was 8.9% in March, according to statistics service ELSTAT.

Greece's annual EU-harmonised inflation also rose sharply to 9.1% in April from 8.0% in March, further squeezing disposable incomes.

EU-harmonised inflation is an index of components used across the EU to measure inflation in a consistent way.

Natural gas prices soared 122.6% on an annual basis, while electricity prices increased 88.8%, ELSTAT said.

The cost of housing rose 35.2% year-on-year, transportation prices were up 15.4% with foods and non-alcoholic beverages 10.9% more expensive, the data showed.

