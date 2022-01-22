Greek stock exchange board picks Kontopoulos as new CEO
ATHENS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The board of Hellenic Exchanges (EXCr.AT), the operator of Greece's stock and equity derivatives markets, picked Yiannos Kontopoulos as its new chief executive to replace outgoing CEO Socrates Lzaridis, the group said on Saturday.
Kontopoulos, a partner and chief macro strategist at London-based CQS Fund, previously worked as managing director at UBS and Merrill Lynch. He was formerly CEO at Eurobank Asset Management.
The board's decision was unanimous, Hellenic Exchanges said. Earlier this month Hellenic Exchanges signed a framework agreement with Bulgaria's stock exchange (BSE) to trade, clear and settle Bulgarian derivatives.
