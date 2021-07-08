Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Business

Growth worries, Chinese tech rout drag Wall St lower at open

The New York Stock Exchange is pictured amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

July 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell sharply at the open on Thursday as the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant cast doubts over an economic recovery, while a rout in Chinese tech stocks appeared to have spilled over across markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 112.8 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 34,569.01. The S&P 500 (.SPX) fell 37.1 points, or 0.85%, at the open to 4,321.07​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 255.9 points, or 1.74%, to 14,409.19 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

