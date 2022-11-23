Gucci's designer Alessandro Michele is stepping down-source















PARIS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Alessandro Michele, the creative director of Kering's top fashion brand Gucci, is stepping down from the role, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, confirming an earlier media report.

The source said Kering was expected to announce the move shortly.

Kering and Gucci declined to comment on Michele's departure, which was first reported by Women's Wear Daily.

Reporting by Reuters bureaus, writing by Silvia Aloisi











