Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

EA says investigating data breach

1 minute read

The Electronic Arts Inc., logo is displayed on a screen during a PlayStation 4 Pro launch event in New York City, U.S., September 7, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Videogame publisher Electronic Arts Inc (EA.O) said on Thursday that it was investigating a recent incident of intrusion into its network where a limited amount of game source code and related tools were stolen.

Vice's Motherboard earlier reported that hackers had stolen a wealth of data, including source codes for popular title "FIFA 21" and source code and tools for Frostbite engine, a software development toolset for game creators.

"No player data was accessed, and we have no reason to believe there is any risk to player privacy," EA said in a statement.

Shares of the company fell nearly 2% to $143.50 after the report.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 4:56 PM UTCEA says investigating data breach

Videogame publisher Electronic Arts Inc (EA.O) said on Thursday that it was investigating a recent incident of intrusion into its network where a limited amount of game source code and related tools were stolen.

TechnologyU.S. Senate to probe whether legislation needed to combat cyber attacks
TechnologyWaymo, J.B. Hunt test robo-trucks in Texas
TechnologyMicrosoft plans to tap smart TVs, streaming devices for Xbox games
Technology'CryptoPunk' NFT sells for $11.8 million - Sotheby's