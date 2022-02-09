Skip to main content
Handelsbanken profit narrowly beats forecast

A view of the headquarters of the Handelsbanken in Stockholm, Sweden, May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

STOCKHOLM, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group Handelsbanken (SHBa.ST) reported a marginally bigger-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter operating earnings on Wednesday.

Operating earnings at the oldest company listed on the Swedish stock exchange rose to 6.53 billion Swedish crowns ($697.43 million) from 5.71 billion to come in just above the 6.40 billion seen by analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

(This story corrects throughout to include results of Handelsbanken's Danish and Finnish business, which were omitted in group results, to make comparable with analysts' estimates)

($1 = 9.1335 Swedish crowns)

Reporting by Niklas Pollard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

