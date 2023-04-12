Harley-Davidson CFO to step down















April 12 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG.N) said on Wednesday Chief Financial Officer Gina Goetter was leaving the company at the end of April to pursue another job.

The company said Vice President David Viney will take over as interim CFO after Goetter's departure on April 28.

Shares of the company were down 6.5% at $34.91 in extended trade.

