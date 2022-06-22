Harley names former PWC exec Maraj as EV unit's finance chief

The logo of Harley-Davidson motorcycles is seen at a dealership in Queens, New York City, U.S., February 7, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

June 22 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG.N) on Wednesday named former PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PWC) executive Tralisa Maraj as chief financial officer of its electric bike unit, LiveWire.

Maraj, whose appointment is effective immediately, was earlier CFO of Canada's CGX Energy Inc (OYL.V).

Milwaukee-based Harley in December announced that it would take LiveWire public though a merger with a blank-check firm in a deal valued at $1.77 billion. read more

The company launched LiveWire last year, hoping to claw back lost market share, as its core baby boomer customer base grows older and interest in motorcycling as a recreational activity fades.

Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

