Harold Hamm purchases $5.17 million in Continental Resources stock -filing
Nov 12 (Reuters) - Shale pioneer Harold Hamm this week purchased $5.17 million worth of stock in Continental Resources (CLR.N), the company he founded, according to a regulatory filing published on Friday.
A representative for Continental did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver Editing by Chris Reese
