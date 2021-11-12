Harold Hamm purchases $5.17 million in Continental Resources stock -filing

Harold Hamm of Continental Resources introduces himself at a dinner for business leaders hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., August 7, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Shale pioneer Harold Hamm this week purchased $5.17 million worth of stock in Continental Resources (CLR.N), the company he founded, according to a regulatory filing published on Friday.

A representative for Continental did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver Editing by Chris Reese

