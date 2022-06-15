Harry Potter publisher rides reading boom to post 40% jump in profits

A child holds a copy of "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix," at Waterstone's bookshop in central London 21 June, 2003 REUTERS/Sinead Lynch

June 15 (Reuters) - Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (BLPU.L) on Wednesday reported a 40% jump in annual profit, buoyed by a continued boom in reading which had picked up during the pandemic lockdowns.

The Harry Potter publisher said it "achieved its highest ever results", as profit rose to 26.7 million pounds ($32.07 million) and sales grew 24% to 230.1 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8326 pounds)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.