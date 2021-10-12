Skip to main content

Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner dies at 58

Brian Goldner, President and CEO of Hasbro Inc., speaks at the Reuters Consumer and Retail Summit in New York June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Toymaker Hasbro Inc (HAS.O) on Tuesday said longtime Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Goldner died, two days after he went on medical leave.

In a statement last year, Goldner said he had been under continued medical treatment following his cancer diagnosis in 2014.

Board member and former CEO of marketing firm InnerWorkings Inc, Rich Stoddart, has replaced Goldner on an interim basis.

Goldner, 58, joined Hasbro in 2000 and was appointed CEO in 2008, the company said.

"He expanded the company beyond toys and games into television, movies, digital gaming and beyond," Hasbro said.

Goldner also served on the board of directors of ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC.O).

