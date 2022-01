The Hasbro, Inc. logo is seen on a toy for sale in a store in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 16, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc (HAS.O) said on Wednesday Chris Cocks has been appointed as its chief executive officer, succeeding interim CEO Rich Stoddart from Feb. 25.

The company also said Eric Nyman has been appointed as Hasbro's chief operating officer, effective Feb. 25.

