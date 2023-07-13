Hays' quarterly fees hit by low client and candidate confidence

July 13 (Reuters) - British recruitment agency Hays (HAYS.L) posted a fall in fourth-quarter net fees on Thursday, as permanent hiring took a hit from low client and candidate activity amid macroeconomic uncertainties.

Recruiters have flagged low confidence and a weaker market as a grim macroeconomic outlook led some employers to freeze hiring and turn to temporary workers.

Peer Robert Walters (RWA.L) which specialises in accounting, legal, and tech jobs, flagged concerns over a global hiring slowdown while reporting a fall in its quarterly net fee income last week. Meanwhile, lower levels of both candidate and client confidence dragged PageGroup's (PAGE.L) quarterly profits. .

Hays, which focuses largely on hiring for white-collar roles, said its like-for-like net fees for the three months ended June 30 fell by 2%.

While volumes in temporary hiring, its largest segment, rose 4%, the permanent division contracted 9% in the quarter.

Hays said full-year 2023 operating profit is expected to be in line with market expectations.

Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

