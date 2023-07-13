Hays' quarterly fees hit by low client and candidate confidence

Workers cross London Bridge during the morning rush hour in London
Workers cross London Bridge during the morning rush hour in London, August 16, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

July 13 (Reuters) - British recruitment agency Hays (HAYS.L) posted a fall in fourth-quarter net fees on Thursday, as permanent hiring took a hit from low client and candidate activity amid macroeconomic uncertainties.

Recruiters have flagged low confidence and a weaker market as a grim macroeconomic outlook led some employers to freeze hiring and turn to temporary workers.

Peer Robert Walters (RWA.L) which specialises in accounting, legal, and tech jobs, flagged concerns over a global hiring slowdown while reporting a fall in its quarterly net fee income last week. Meanwhile, lower levels of both candidate and client confidence dragged PageGroup's (PAGE.L) quarterly profits. .

Hays, which focuses largely on hiring for white-collar roles, said its like-for-like net fees for the three months ended June 30 fell by 2%.

While volumes in temporary hiring, its largest segment, rose 4%, the permanent division contracted 9% in the quarter.

Hays said full-year 2023 operating profit is expected to be in line with market expectations.

