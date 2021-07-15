Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Health insurer UnitedHealth profit slumps 36% as medical costs normalize

1 minute read

The corporate logo of the UnitedHealth Group appears on the side of one of their office buildings in Santa Ana, California, U.S., April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

July 15 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N) reported a 35.7% fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, as a recovery in pandemic-induced slowdown in elective medical care normalized costs for the largest U.S. health insurer.

For the quarter ended June 30, the industry bellwether reported a medical loss ratio - the percentage of collected premiums spent on medical services - of 82.8%, compared with 70.2% a year earlier, when patients put off non-urgent care due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly half of all Americans have been fully vaccinated according to latest government data and daily new COVID-19 cases ebbed in May and June, encouraging people to return to doctors' offices for routine, non-elective medical care.

Net earnings attributable to UnitedHealth's shareholders fell to $4.27 billion, or $4.46 per share in the quarter, from $6.64 billion, or $6.91 per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Anshuman Daga and Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 9:35 AM UTCChina's economic recovery loses some steam, investors eye more policy easing

China's economy grew slightly more slowly than expected in the second quarter, weighed down by higher raw material costs and new COVID-19 outbreaks, as expectations build that policymakers may have to do more to support the recovery.

BusinessFed boosts bonds, Delta blues stall stocks
BusinessECB's Visco wants easy policy to support recovery, markets
BusinessHealth insurer UnitedHealth profit slumps 36% as medical costs normalize
BusinessBeyond Meat opens JD.com store amid China consumer caution on meat substitutes