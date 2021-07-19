Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
60% of people being admitted to UK hospitals had two COVID jabs - adviser

A nurse helps with treatment of a COVID-19 patient in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) at Milton Keynes University Hospital, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Milton Keynes, Britain, January 20, 2021. Picture taken January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Britain's Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance said on Monday that 60% of people being admitted to hospital with COVID-19 have had two doses of vaccine.

"In terms of the number of people in hospital who've been double vaccinated, we know it's around 60% of the people being admitted to hospital with COVID," Vallance said.

Reporting by Kate Holton and William James; writing by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

