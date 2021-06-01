Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Abbott cuts 2021 profit forecast on lower COVID-19 testing demand

Reuters
2 minute read

The Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 rapid tester is seen before a news conference, at a pop up COVID-19 vaccination sight at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, U.S., April 14, 2021. Mary Altaffer/Pool via REUTERS/Files

Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) on Tuesday cut its full-year 2021 profit forecast due to a projected drop in COVID-19 diagnostic testing demand, sending its shares down 4.1% before the bell.

"This has been driven by several factors, including significant reductions in cases in the U.S. and other major developed countries, accelerated rollout of COVID-19 vaccines globally and, most recently, U.S. health authority guidance on testing for fully vaccinated individuals," the drugmaker said.

Abbott generated billions in sales for its COVID-19 tests last year, but analysts have cautioned that demand is likely to fall this year.

The company now expects full-year adjusted profit from continuing operations of $4.30 to $4.50 per share. It had forecast at least $5 per share in January. Analysts expect $5.04 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Abbott sees second-quarter adjusted profit from continuing operations of at least $1 per share, compared with analysts' estimates of $1.23 per share.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · 11:34 AM UTCWorld stocks hit another record, oil up in big data week

Global stocks again hit a record high and oil rose on Tuesday, as markets shrugged off concerns about rising inflation and looked ahead to U.S. data later in the week that should offer a major clue to the health of the world economy.

BusinessAnalysis: Chasing yield, U.S. private equity firms nudge up risk on insurers
BusinessCybersecurity startup Exabeam raises $200 mln, valued at $2.4 bln
BusinessTesla’s vehicle price increases due to supply chain pressure, Musk says
BusinessKKR, CD&R take data analytics firm Cloudera private for $4.7 bln