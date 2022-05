Abbott Laboratories logo is displayed on a screen at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., October 18, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

May 26 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) said on Thursday it is actively developing a test for monkeypox, as the disease spreads in regions outside Africa, where the virus is not normally found.

