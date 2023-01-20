Abbott faces criminal probe over baby formula - WSJ

[1/2] The Abbott Laboratories facility where dozens of recalled types of powdered baby formulas were made leading to production being halted at the location in Sturgis, Michigan, U.S., May 20, 2022. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Eric Cox

Companies Abbott Laboratories Follow















Jan 20 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories' (ABT.N) Michigan plant, which was at the center of the U.S. baby formula shortage last year, is being investigated by the Justice Department, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Attorneys with the Justice Department's consumer-protection branch are conducting the criminal investigation, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Abbott did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.