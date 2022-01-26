Abbott posts $2.3 billion in quarterly COVID test sales

Abbott Laboratories logo is displayed on a screen at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., October 18, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) reported $2.3 billion in COVID-19 test sales for the fourth quarter, majority of which were rapid test kits, tracking a sharp surge in cases led by the Omicron variant.

The company's net earnings fell to $1.11 per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $1.20 per share a year earlier.

Reporting by Leroy Leo; Editing by Maju Samuel

