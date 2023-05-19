Abbott's India arm posts 9.5% rise in fourth-quarter profit















BENGALURU, May 19 (Reuters) - Abbott India Ltd (ABOT.NS) reported a 9.5% jump in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, helped by strong sales in its mainstay pharmaceuticals segment.

Profit for the company, which makes ibuprofen pain-reliever under the brand name Brufen, rose to 2.31 billion rupees ($28.3 million) in the three months ended March 31, from 2.11 billion rupees a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing.

For further results highlights, click

WHY IT MATTERS

Abbot India, for which pharmaceutical is the sole revenue generator, develops and distributes over 600 products in India, including vitamins, anti-allergic drugs and consumer care. The local unit of U.S. healthcare company Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) reported double-digit growth in net income in the last two quarters, helped by a steady decline in operating expenses.

Earlier this week, rival Pfizer Ltd (PFIZ.NS) reported a 3.1% increase in fourth-quarter profit on lower raw material expenses, while GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLAX.NS) posted an 8.6% fall in pre-tax profit.

PEER COMPARISON

* Mean of analysts' ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell

** Ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

JAN-MARCH STOCK PERFORMANCE

-- All data from Refinitiv

-- $1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Dhanya Ann Thoppil











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.