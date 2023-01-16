AbbVie, Eli Lilly exit UK drug pricing agreement

[1/2] Eli Lilly logo is shown on one of the company's offices in San Diego, California, U.S., September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files















Jan 16 (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical companies AbbVie (ABBV.N) and Eli Lilly have withdrawn from Britain's voluntary medicines pricing agreement, an industry body said on Monday.

Companies are increasingly arguing that it is no longer possible to justify the UK's "voluntary scheme" to global boardrooms and investors as repayment rates in 2023 have surged to 26.5% of revenue, the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry said.

