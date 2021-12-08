Act now to curb Omicron's spread, WHO's Tedros tells world

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a ceremony to launch a multiyear partnership with Qatar on making FIFA Football World Cup 2022 and mega sporting events healthy and safe at the WHO headquarters, in Geneva, Switzerland, October 18, 2021. Fabrice Coffrini/ Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

GENEVA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Governments should urgently reassess their national responses to COVID-19 and accelerate their vaccination programmes to slow the spread of the Omicron variant, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

The global spread of the variant suggests it could have a major impact on the pandemic, and the time to contain it is now, before more Omicron patients are hospitalised, he told a news briefing.

"We call on all countries to increase surveillance, testing and sequencing," he said. "... Any complacency now will cost lives."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Writing by John Stonestreet; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.