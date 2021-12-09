Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
African governments may have to impose vaccine mandates, says Africa CDC
1 minute read
NAIROBI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - African governments will have no choice but to start imposing vaccine mandates if citizens refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the head of the African Centres for Disease Control said on Thursday.
Reporting by Ayenat Mersie and James Macharia; Writing by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Alison Williams
