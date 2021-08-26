Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Africa's COVID-19 third wave stabilises as vaccine levels rise - WHO
KINSHASA, Aug 26 (Reuters) - A third wave of COVID-19 infections in Africa has stabilised with 248,000 cases reported in the last week, the World Health Organization said on Thursday, while vaccines administered over the same period tripled to 13 million compared to the previous week.
Reporting By Hereward Holland Editing by Edward McAllister
