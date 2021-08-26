Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Africa's COVID-19 third wave stabilises as vaccine levels rise - WHO

A health worker talks to her colleagues as they prepare to receive the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine under the COVAX scheme against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi/File Photo

KINSHASA, Aug 26 (Reuters) - A third wave of COVID-19 infections in Africa has stabilised with 248,000 cases reported in the last week, the World Health Organization said on Thursday, while vaccines administered over the same period tripled to 13 million compared to the previous week.

Reporting By Hereward Holland Editing by Edward McAllister

