Alabama reaches $276 mln opioid settlement with J&J, McKesson, Endo -attorney general

April 19 (Reuters) - Alabama on Tuesday reached $276 million in settlements with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N), McKesson Corp (MCK.N) and Endo International Plc (ENDP.O), resolving claims that the companies fueled an opioid addiction crisis, the state attorney general said.

Under the settlement, drug distributor McKesson will pay $141 million to the state, while drugmakers Johnson & Johnson and Endo will pay $70.3 million and $25 million, respectively, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a statement.

Alabama was one of four states that declined to join a nationwide $26 billion settlement of opioid litigation by McKesson, two other top U.S. distributors and J&J that was finalized in February. L1N2V01ZA

“These three settlement agreements affirm my decision to decline participation in the national opioid settlements, which did not adequately acknowledge the unique harm that Alabamians have endured," Marshall said in a statement.

Alabama will more from McKesson and a faster payout from J&J, compared to what the state would have received under the national settlement, Marshall said.

Alabama would have received $115 million over 18 years from McKesson under the national settlement framework, and J&J would have paid $70.3 million over nine years. Under the new settlement, J&J will now make full payment within a year, while McKesson will pay within nine years, Marshall said.

The state had been on the verge of a trial against McKesson, with opening arguments scheduled for Monday before the two sides requested a delay. L2N2WC21I

