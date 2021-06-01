Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Alkermes schizophrenia drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Alkermes Plc (ALKS.O) said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved its treatment, Lybalvi, for schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder.

The company said it expects to commercially launch the drug in the fourth quarter.

The FDA in November had declined to approve the drug, citing concerns related to a tablet coating process at its manufacturing site.

Lybalvi is a once-daily, oral antipsychotic drug composed of olanzapine, an established antipsychotic agent, and samidorphan, a new chemical entity, the company said.

Schizophrenia is a severe mental disorder and affects 20 million people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

The company also has FDA-approved antipsychotic and alcohol-dependence treatments in the market.

