Almost 40 million Russians fully vaccinated against COVID-19 - report
MOSCOW, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Almost 40 million people in Russia have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the TASS news agency quoted Anna Popova, the head of the consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, as saying on Wednesday.
Authorities in Russia, which has a population of 146 million, have said they are aiming for 80% of the population to have immunity by November.
