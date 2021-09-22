Skip to main content

Almost 40 million Russians fully vaccinated against COVID-19 - report

People line up to receive a dose of Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination centre in the State Department Store, GUM, in central Moscow, Russia January 18, 2021 REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

MOSCOW, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Almost 40 million people in Russia have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the TASS news agency quoted Anna Popova, the head of the consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, as saying on Wednesday.

Authorities in Russia, which has a population of 146 million, have said they are aiming for 80% of the population to have immunity by November.

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

