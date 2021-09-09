Amazon.com to cut cost of COVID-19 PCR test kits

The Amazon logo is seen outside its JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York, U.S. November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid.

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Amazon.com (AMZN.O) said it will cut the cost of its direct-to-consumer COVID-19 PCR Test Collection kit to $36.99, a $3 price reduction.

The U.S. retailer said the price cut reflects its costs for selling the FDA-approved kit and is the result of a public-private partnership with the Biden administration.

The White House said Thursday that Amazon, Walmart (WMT.N), and Kroger (KR.N) will sell at home rapid COVID-19 tests at-cost for the next three months.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese

