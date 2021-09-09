Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Amazon.com to cut cost of COVID-19 PCR test kits
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Amazon.com (AMZN.O) said it will cut the cost of its direct-to-consumer COVID-19 PCR Test Collection kit to $36.99, a $3 price reduction.
The U.S. retailer said the price cut reflects its costs for selling the FDA-approved kit and is the result of a public-private partnership with the Biden administration.
The White House said Thursday that Amazon, Walmart (WMT.N), and Kroger (KR.N) will sell at home rapid COVID-19 tests at-cost for the next three months.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.