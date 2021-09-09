Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Amazon.com to cut cost of COVID-19 PCR test kits

1 minute read

The Amazon logo is seen outside its JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York, U.S. November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid.

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Amazon.com (AMZN.O) said it will cut the cost of its direct-to-consumer COVID-19 PCR Test Collection kit to $36.99, a $3 price reduction.

The U.S. retailer said the price cut reflects its costs for selling the FDA-approved kit and is the result of a public-private partnership with the Biden administration.

The White House said Thursday that Amazon, Walmart (WMT.N), and Kroger (KR.N) will sell at home rapid COVID-19 tests at-cost for the next three months.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 3:53 PM UTC

U.S. government to tackle Medicare drug payments to try to cut costs

President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday unveiled its promised initiative aimed at cutting drug prices, saying it will test new ways to reduce such costs for the Medicare health insurance program including tying payments for medications to their effectiveness.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
U.S. FDA says it needs more time to decide on Juul, other e-cigarettes
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
U.S. lawmaker urges mandatory COVID-19 vaccines, tests for air, train travel
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Los Angeles expected to pass COVID-19 vaccine mandate for school students
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
New Biden plan could mandate COVID shots or tests for two-thirds of U.S. workers