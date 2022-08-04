Amgen adds potential blockbuster drug with $3.7 bln ChemoCentryx deal

An Amgen sign is seen at the company's office in South San Francisco, California October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/File Photo

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc said on Thursday it would buy ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI.O) for $3.7 billion as the U.S. drugmaker seeks to bolster its portfolio with a newly approved potential blockbuster anti-inflammation treatment.

Shares of ChemoCentryx, which were down nearly 34% this year as of last close, more than doubled in value to trade at $51.40 before the bell.

Thousand Oaks, California-based Amgen will pay $52 per share in cash, a premium of nearly 116% to ChemoCentryx stock's closing price on Wednesday.

The deal comes at a time Amgen's top-selling arthritis drug, Enbrel, has been facing competition from newer branded rivals, with its patents expected to expire in 2029.

ChemoCentryx's Tavneos was approved last year to treat patients with a rare form of blood vessel inflammation, and brought in sales of $5.4 million in the first full quarter of its launch.

Analysts expect more than $1 billion in sales by 2027, according to Refinitiv data.

The company has three drugs in early-stage trials to treat inflammatory diseases and is also developing a cancer drug.

