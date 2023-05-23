Amgen settles J&J patent lawsuit over drug similar to blockbuster Stelara

May 23 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) Janssen Biotech Inc has settled its lawsuit against Amgen Inc (AMGN.O) over Amgen's proposed similar version of J&J's top-selling drug Stelara, according to a filing Monday in Delaware federal court.

Amgen said in a statement Tuesday that the settlement terms are confidential, but it will allow the company to sell its biosimilar of Stelara "no later than January 1st, 2025."

Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington

