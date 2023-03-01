Amplifon expects acquisitions to boost revenue after record full-year results

Companies Amplifon SpA Follow















March 1 (Reuters) - Italy's Amplifon (AMPF.MI) expects to boost revenue through bolt-on acquisitions this year, the world's largest hearing aid retailer said on Wednesday after reporting record core profit for 2022.

The Milan-based company posted full-year recurring earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of 525.3 million euros ($560.28 million) in its best-ever results, compared with 482.8 million euros a year earlier.

Amplifon, which proposed a divided of 29 cents per share, also reported record annual recurring revenue of 2.12 billion euros, compared with 1.95 billion euros a year earlier.

By 1241 GMT, the company's shares were up 1.7%, while Italy's blue-chip index FTSE MIB (.FTMIB) was up 0.65%.

($1 = 0.9376 euros)

