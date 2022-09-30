Amylyx prices ALS drug at $158,000 for the first year















Sept 30 (Reuters) - Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMLX.O) said on Friday it has set the price of its drug to slow the progression of ALS — amyotrophic lateral sclerosis — at about $158,000 per year for the first year in the United States.

The drug, which will be sold under the brand name Relyvrio, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday, making it the third ALS drug to be approved by the regulator after Japanese firm Mitsubishi Tanabe's Radicava and the generic drug riluzole. read more

Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V











