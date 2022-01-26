Anthem quarterly profit beats estimates as COVID costs subside

The office building of health insurer Anthem is seen in Newbury Park, California February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas (UNITED STATES )/File Photo

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Anthem Inc (ANTM.N) beat quarterly profit expectations on Wednesday as the U.S. health insurer spent less on COVID-19 related healthcare services and recorded solid membership growth for its government health plans.

Rival UnitedHealth Group (UNH.N) last week forecast softer impact this year from the pandemic as it expects added costs of testing and treatment related to the recent Omicron surge to be offset by delays in non-urgent healthcare procedures. read more

Anthem said its benefit expense ratio - the percentage of premiums paid for medical services - worsened to 89.5% from 88.9% a year earlier. Analysts on average expected 89.45%, according to Refinitiv data.

Adjusted for the repeal of the industry-wide health insurance fee last year, the ratio decreased nearly 1%, helped by lower spending on COVID-19 related services.

Operating gain in the government business segment came in $748 million in the fourth quarter, an increase of $579 million from a year earlier. The increase was partly due to membership growth in the Medicaid and Medicare businesses, the company said.

Excluding special items, Anthem earned $5.14 per share in the quarter ended Dec. 31, ahead of the analysts' average estimate of $5.11.

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

