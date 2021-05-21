Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Gap Inc (GPS.N) said on Friday all employees would have to continue wearing masks, even as many of the apparel retailer's peers have relaxed their policies following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The parent of Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta brands also said it is recommending that customers who are not fully vaccinated wear masks in its shops, except in jurisdictions where masks are  required by law. (https://bit.ly/2SbB1i0)

Many retailers, including Walmart Inc (WMT.N) and Target Corp (TGT.N), have said that fully vaccinated workers are no longer required to wear masks, except when face coverings are required by local ordinances.

Earlier this month, the CDC had advised that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outdoors and can avoid wearing them indoors in most places. read more

