Arcutis Biotherapeutics' skin disease cream meets main goal in late-stage study















Nov 15 (Reuters) - Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT.O) said on Tuesday its skin cream met the main goal in a late-stage study for treating mild to moderate atopic dermatitis.

The study was being conducted in adults and children six years and older.

The cream roflumilast showed improvement, on a scale used for assessing severity of the disease in patients, with a score of "clear" or "almost clear", according to the company.

Atopic dermatitis is the most common type of eczema, which affects nearly 9.6 million children and 16.5 million adults in the United States, Arcutis said.

The company's shares were halted in premarket trading.

Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta











