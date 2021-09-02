Aspen eyes Serum Institute model as it seeks licence to make J&J vaccine

An Aspen Pharmacare logo is seen at outside company offices in Woodmead, Johannesburg, South Africa, September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 2 (Reuters) - South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare (APNJ.J) wants to model itself on India's Serum Institute by getting a licence to manufacture Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) (JNJ.N) COVID-19 vaccine, Aspen Chief Executive Stephen Saad said on Thursday.

"At the moment, J&J could take all the product we make because it's their product, and sell it to Europe, for example, sell it to the U.S. or Korea, wherever they choose to. We have no say in that," he told Reuters.

"It's like Serum where they get the licences to manufacture. It's not a foreign model and it's very exciting," he said on the licensing talks.

