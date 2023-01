Jan 9 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L) said on Monday it will acquire U.S.-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company CinCor Pharma Inc (CINC.O) in a deal valued at about $1.8 billion.

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza











