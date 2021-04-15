Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
AstraZeneca ceo says committed to supply COVAX, calls for open borders

Pascal Soriot, chief executive officer of pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, attends an interview with Reuters in Shanghai, China November 4, 2019. Picture taken November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Brenda Goh

The ceo of Astrazeneca (AZN.L) Pascal Soriot said on Thursday that although the Anglo-Swedish company had hit "bumps on the road" it had been able to deliver large quantities of COVID-19 vaccines in the first quarter and was ramping up production.

Soriot, speaking to an event of the Gavi Vaccine Alliance, said that it had provided 38 million doses to the COVAX dose-sharing facility, and was committed to continue doing so, but that it was important for borders to remain open.

