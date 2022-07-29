AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says to work with new chairman for many years

Pascal Soriot, chief executive of pharmaceuticals company AstraZeneca, attends an interview with Reuters in Shanghai, China, November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Brenda Goh/File Photo

FRANKFURT, July 29 (Reuters) - Long-serving AstraZeneca (AZN.L) boss Pascal Soriot said on Friday he expects to work with the new chairman-designate of the London-listed drugmaker, who will take over in 2023, for many years to come, suggesting he is not ready to retire.

The company said on Friday that Michel Demare will take over from outgoing Chairman Leif Johansson, who, like Soriot, has been in his leadership position for about a decade. read more

"Michel and I will be working together and forming an excellent team for the many years to come," Soriot said on an analyst call after the company released its quarterly results.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Natalie Grover; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.